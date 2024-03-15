Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Steel Parts

Steel Parts is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on the Steel Parts. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Steel Parts in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Steel Parts as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

Steel Parts isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. Steel Parts need to be crafted using the Assembler machine. To build the machine itself you will need 10 Aluminum Rods, 10 Stone, and 4 Plant Oil.

Once built, you can produce Steel Parts in the Assembler. To do so you will need 1 Steel Bar and 9 Honeybottle Oil

Where can I find the materials I need?

Steel Bars are a material that also needs to be crafted. For this, you will need the Furnace machine. To make a Steel Bar, you will need 1 Iron Bar and 2 Coal.

The Honeybottle Oil is made in the Oil Presser machine, using the Honeybottle vegetable.

What do I need the Steel Electronics for?

You use Steel Electronics for the following upgrades and buildings:

Hydro Splash Size II

Searching for other materials in Lightyear Frontier?