Void Sols announced, is a geometric Soulslike with a playable prologue out now

Developer Finite Reflections has announced a new game called Void Sols, and says it’s like if Geometry Wars met Dark Souls, and you can play the prologue right now via Steam.

The opening prologue is 70 minutes long, and the game overall offers players “a top-down shadowy geometric world, challenging them to take down sword-wielding grunts, crafty arrow-flinging fiends and brutal bosses”, says the developer, adding “personalise your build as you and uncover the secrets of this subjugated world”.

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

Originally released by Finite Reflection in late 2022 as a short, one-zone demo to see if there was enough player interest to develop it into a larger experience, the response was almost 50,000 downloads with player feedback being overwhelmingly positive. With the desire by both developer and players for more, Modern Wolf, seeing the potential for what a full game could achieve, has come onboard as publisher, providing its full support and resources in order to bring that desire for a full game to fruition.

Freddy Frydenlund, Creative Director at Modern Wolf said: “I’m excited to see how people will react to Void Sols”, adding: “The character design and art style feel like a nod to retro gaming but with an updated look. We’ve worked closely with the artist Anna Hollinrake to bring this world to life and think we’ve created something that will stand out in the Souls-like genre. I hope the public falls in love with the game as much as we have”.

Here’s a list of key features for the game, from the press release:

A World of Surprises – Explore and unearth secrets and shortcuts in the darkness, whether you want to take your time and explore the ruins of this forgotten world, or go directly for the end-game – just be sure you’re ready for those boss battles.

Extensive Build-crafting – Level up, discover weapons, and equip the best gear to try and defeat your opponents in combat. With the ability to swap builds on-the-fly at any time, experimentation is the name of the game when it comes to building your triangle.

Difficulty Customisation – Tailor the challenge of Void Sols to your individual playing style. Make it as punishing or as forgiving as you wish across a suite of difficulty settings and scalable in-game factors.

You can check out our hands-on with the game here, where Mick said: “Anyone looking for a new type of Soulslike challenge might well find Void Sols worth tangling with. The section I played presents a dark, grimy world with interesting, if simplistic, combat that nevertheless demands to be explored and beaten by anyone brave enough”.

Void Sols will be coming to PC via Steam.