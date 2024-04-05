5 Reasons Why Baldur’s Gate 3 Still Rules

Baldur’s Gate 3 was released on 3rd Aug 2023 for PC and 6th Sep 2023 for Xbox Series S/X and PS5. Even after 8 months, and with several big-ticket AAA launches in the subsequent 8 months since its launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 still stands tall and is among the top games with maximum active players on Steam. It also achieved huge critical success with the game winning big at the Game Awards with the coveted Game of the Year Award; and also several other awards – including The Golden Joystick Awards and Steam Awards – achieving the rare mix of a hugely popular game which was also well-received critically. What makes the game tick? We look at a few reasons why the game made it so big

Richly Detailed Organic World

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 feels real, lived in, and richly detailed. Whether you are exploring the Shadow-Cursed Lands or the Underdark; it gives you the sense of a living, breathing world – something which a lot of games find difficult to achieve. Like Witcher 3, or Cyberpunk; it is easy to get immersed in interacting with NPCs, stumbling upon a situation – each of which can lead into massive, involved and engaging questlines : It is easy to sink in hours into the game because the developers nailed the world-building

Rich Character Customization

Even before you get into the world of Baldur’s Gate 3; you can spend hours and hours creating and customizing your character. The amount of optimization options – first for the appearance, then for the build and then the backstory are absolutely dizzying and easily the very best among any game in recent memory. The game hits the RP in the RPG part in all the right ways – giving the players to create exactly the kind of character you want to spend the next 100 hours with : and the great thing is the world reacts to each character differently, thanks to the nuanced world-building we talked about

Engaging Combat System

Converting the rules of a complicated table-top game into an easily understandable and fun combat system without losing any of its complexities is an achievement that on it's own would make a game standout – the fact that this is just one of the things that BG3 gets right among several others make the achievement and the game all the more jaw-droppingly awesome.

Unique Single Player Experience

In an era of micro-transactions for every small item – Baldur’s Gate 3 brings a refreshing change to the ever growing trend of always online / micro-transactions. Larian Studios, the minds behind BG3 have in fact categorically stated that they believe in providing a complete and immersive gaming experience without the need for additional purchases – something that was welcomed by the gaming community big time

Fully Finished Game At Launch

You just have to look at the launch of Cyberpunk, Redfall, Fallout 76, and so many such others to appreciate what it means for a gamer who has bought the game on day one to enjoy a fully finished game – and while it may seem as the most reasonable thing to expect; recent gaming experiences for gamers have not been like that unfortunately – making the effort put behind BG3 all the more precious and invaluable. What’s more – it also shows the respect and importance that the devs attach to gamers and the gaming community

And that is why Baldur’s Gate 3 is that rare gem among the games released last year, and one that will continue to be counted among the very best not just for 2023, but across the years.