Arcade Paradise VR release date confirmed for April

Wired Productions has confirmed the long teased release date for Arcade Paradise VR, and it’s April 25th, for Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro.

There are 12 cabinets in the VR version that are specific to this new edition, which add to the 27 other, standard controlled games in the experience. The 12 new cabinets offer VR-controls, so this isn’t just a port of the same great game, there’s lots of new content.

Check out the release date trailer, below:

It’s almost time to enter the virtual realm in Arcade Paradise VR, transporting you back to 1993 for an all-new immersive experience oozing with retro-fuelled gaming nostalgia! Taking you on an empowering journey from rags to riches, Arcade Paradise is an adventure and light-management sim combo game where you transform the decrepit King Wash laundromat into a thriving business. Set in the rundown town of Grindstone, you play as Ashley, a rebel teenager going against your father’s wishes to continue the family business. Get hands-on managing the fully gamified day-to-day tasks, from manually picking up gum, doing the laundry, and scrubbing a toilet perfectly clean – to throwing out the trash in a basketball style mini game. Then, take your hard-earned money from completing these tasks to unlock your real objective… buying more arcade units!

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

12 brand-new fully realized VR arcade cabinets alongside 27, 90’s inspired, traditional controller games from the original release

A wide range of gameplay from laundry mini-games to managing a full arcade with fully playable games cabinets.

Set high scores across each game in competitive online leaderboards.

Soundtrack composed by former The Prodigy live show member Kieron Pepper in collaboration with Black Razor Records.

Coming of age storytelling featuring award winning voice actor Doug Cockle playing your belligerent father, Gerald.

Bring the 90’s to the future with Mixed Reality, place cabinets in your living room for a whole new level of immersion.

The game will cost $19.99 or $14.99 and is coming to Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro on April 25th.