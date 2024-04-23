Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes beigoma | what is it and how to play it

In Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes beigoma is a word you’ll hear a lot, and likely get frustrated by early on. Characters will ask you about it, and mention the word, and yet you won’t have a clue what it is, really. Even if you work out somehow that beigoma is a mini-game, you won’t have the required items to play it, because it’s not something you can do for quite a few hours.

In this article, we’re aiming to explain what Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes beigoma is, how to get involved, and maybe sprinkle in a few tips, too.

What is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes beigoma?

Simply put, it’s a mini-game in the sprawling RPG. However, like many of the mechanics, it’s on you to try and work out what it is, really. The easiest way to describe it that it’s dead similar to Beyblades. Remember that trend? Spinning tops released into a circular arena, and the winner it the player whose beyblade (or beigoma) spins for longest.

There are many beigoma you can get from beating others, but you also just find them in the wild. Once you’ve unlocked the mini-game, you will randomly get enemy or location based beigoma from winning random battles in dungeons and in the wild.

How do I unlock beigoma?

You’ll probably kick yourself for this, but after the game “opens up” (we’re trying not to spoil here), you need to return to Eltisweiss, which is the town you start in. Head to the far left, and you’ll find Reid (pictured above). He’s unhappy and wants to get better at the sport. He will chat to you a bit then disappear off to the right of the screen.

Follow him until you get to a house that you can enter (has a green line indicating you can go in). In here you’ll meet Reid again, and the professor of beigoma, who will give you a starter pack, and get you playing. Once you’ve done this, you have a beigoma box, and can face off against the myriad players all around the world.

Oh, but we’d recommend finding some beigoma randomly from fights, because almost everyone you encounter will have silver spinners, and you will only have bronze. So don’t be afraid to play on a bit, and come back to the game of beigoma, later.