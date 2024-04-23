Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes wheel-eyed breem | where to find and catch it

Despite being tens of hours into the game, the Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Wheel-Eyed Breem was more of a White Whale to us than a fish. It was devastatingly hard to find, and felt like a major blocking point in the town progression aspect of the title.

You’ll likely be the same, if you’ve found this page. You probably tried every fishing spot you could find in the game, and could be thirty hours in and still wondering: “when am I going to find the damn Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes wheel-eyed breem?”. Well, thankfully we’re here, and we’ve got a guide to get you the elusive fish that will mean Huang the fisherman will join your army and let you start fishing in your town, as well as all the other things that node on the menu was blocking off.

Why do I need a Wheel-Eyed Breem?

In Hishahn you will meet Huang, the fisherman. You met him earlier in the game as he gave you your fishing rod to start out. He will be open to the idea of joining you but he wants the fish in question. Only problem is, he doesn’t give you a single clue as to where it might be found. Thanks, Huang!

So where is it?

Luckily, it is on the same map point as Hishahn. There is a cave not far from the town that has water in it. In fact, you’ve probably been in there, and are saying “but there’s no fishing spot in that cave, mate”… and you’d be wrong. It’s a hidden spot, and requires pixel hunting.

Head to the back of the mini-dungeon, and look for the small shack in front of a sunken ship. There is a blue resource node to the left, and on the cranny to the left (and diagonally down) you will find a fishing spot, as the icon appears. Yeah… we know

However, now you are at the complete mercy of RNG. The Wheel-Eyed Breem does not come easily. Once you’ve found the location, you’re going to have to fish it dry over, and over, or get very lucky. We initially just kept reloading our save, and after 7 attempts, we decided to just fish it dry and progress the story a little. After doing so, we came back and caught it as the last fish on that particular attempt. You can expect to have to fish the spot dry up to ten times, or more if you’re unlucky. Less if you’re lucky, of course.

Take the specimen back to Hishahn and give it to Huang, and hey presto you can get him in your army. Head back to the fortress and, if you’re anything like us, you will have a plethora of nodes to unlock and all of a sudden end up with an improved fishing rod, three fishing spots, and access to the mission system.

PHEW! There you go, you have finally caught the Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes wheel-eyed breem. Now have a drink, you’ve earned it.