Laysara: Summit Kingdom launches into early access on PC

Developer Quite OK Games and publisher Future Friends Games has announced the surprise launch of Laysara: Summit Kingdom into Steam early access on PC.

Described by the team as a “challenging city builder about managing settlements in the high mountains”, the developer says you’ll need to “carefully plan your production chains, trade networks and avalanche survival strategies to satisfy the needs of your three-caste society and make the Kingdom of Laysara thrive”.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

Each mountain comes with a new set of challenges. Mounts differ in shapes, vegetation zone layouts, resource availability and weather conditions. Sometimes you will have plenty of room for farming in green lowlands, sometimes you will need to rely on breeding and extracting valuable minerals from regions dangerously close to peak glaciers. If you find yourself in dire need of a certain resource, you can always try to establish a trading route with another town. One of the ever-present dangers you will have to deal with are mighty avalanches. You can’t stop them, but you can take precautions and be prepared. Afforest the key areas to create natural barriers, build artificial ones to redirect rushing masses of snow, or trigger the avalanche early, while it’s still manageable. Create a deliberate and reliable strategy and you might even be able to use the power of snow to your advantage; fail to do so and find your city buried and devastated!

This is a game, says the developer, that features no combat or military aspects, instead it’s a “pure city building experience solely focused on the economy, resource management and surviving despite the inhospitable environment”, so if you’re into that type of thing, this might well be the game for you.

Laysara: Summit Kingdom is available now via PC early access on Steam.