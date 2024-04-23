Men of War II has a new release date, and it’s May

Fulqrum Publishing and developer Best Way have finally announced the release date for RTS title Men of War II, and it’s May 15th.

This release date comes after a few public playtests over the last year, which caused the team to respond to feedback from the community and add things to the game. Best Way says that ” fans will be able to enjoy the fruits of this extra labor at launch, as the game has received numerous technical improvements and bug fixes, as well as balancing and various upgrades to audio-visual quality since the last Open Beta”. The title was originally planned for a September release date, but as mentioned, this was delayed for good reason.

Check out the release date reveal trailer, below:

Men of War II will launch with three playable nations – the Soviets, Americans and the Third Reich – each with their own narrative campaign, as well as two further Historical campaigns, a dynamic Conquest campaign and a skirmish-like Raid mode. All of the single-player content can also be played in co-op with up to five players, and the game offers extensive PvP and PvE multiplayer options, including ranked match-making for all three battle setups (Battalions, Combined Arms and Classic Mode). The new chapter in the evolution of the top-rated RTS franchise provides a World War II real-time strategy experience like never before with an unprecedented number of units with different specialisations to command, unyielding attention to historical fidelity, advanced enemy AI, new levels of visual and audio excellence; and with a plethora of customisable gameplay options and modes for single-player as well as PvP and co-op multiplayer, Men of War II appeals to both the hardcore RTS aficionado and the more casual fan alike.

Men of War II is coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 15th. It’ll retail at $44.99 USD / £37.99 GBP / €44.99.