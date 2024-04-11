New Fortnite experience, Invincible Universe – Rise of the Sequids launches today

Skybound Games has announced that Invincible Universe – Rise of the Sequids, a Fortnite Experience, will launch free today within the game.

The publisher says that it’s a “brand-new, free-to-play, 10v10 deathmatch experience completely within Fortnite, launching today on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch”, describing it as being based on the Red Vs Blue deathmatch style mode, but “with a twist” in that “the match ends only when all players have been assimilated to one team”.

Check out a trailer for the mode, below:

Invincible Universe – Rise of the Sequids centers on a battle for dominance between humanity and world-destroying aliens. Unique to the Invincible universe, Sequids are parasitic creatures that latch onto, fuse with and control a host body. If a human player is killed, they respawn at the Sequid team base as a Sequid player. If a Sequid player is killed, they respawn at the human team base as a human player. A HUD slider tracks the balance of players on each side in real-time. Will the hive-minded aliens prevail? Or will humanity be victorious? You decide. Continuing to push the limits of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) to new heights, Invincible Universe – Rise of the Sequids is the latest in Skybound Games’ series of superheroic Fortnite experiences. It follows the release of the robust narrative experience Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks and the free-for-all shooter Invincible: GDA Combat Training.

So what are the island codes, then?

Invincible Universe – Rise of the Sequids Island Code: 6860-5764-7093

Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks Island Code: 3557-7311-4157

Invincible: GDA Combat Training Island Code: 0574-8268-1828

As you’ve probably guessed, these are based on the animated TV series. Skybound says: “These custom Fortnite experiences are out now, following the second half of the season two premiere of the critically acclaimed adult animated superhero series Invincible, co-produced by Skybound Animation and Amazon MGM Studios”.

Fortnite and these experiences are available now for free via PC or console.