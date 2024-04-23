Starship Troopers: Extermination class overhaul shown in new trailer

Developer Offworld has revealed details on the class overhaul coming to Starship Troopers: Extermination via a new trailer.

While Starship Troopers: Extermination is still in early access, these changes are pretty big and will be part of update 0.7.0. The “Elite Vanguard”, says the developer, ” comprises six distinct soldier classes—Sniper, Ranger, Guardian, Demolisher, Medic, and Engineer—each with their own curated progression track that includes new weapons, utilities and perks”.

Before we get into the classes, let’s check out the trailer:

In addition to the new classes, Update 0.7 also introduces Side Missions to ARC Slam mode, deepening the strategy and incentive behind the UCF’s engagements with the enemy. It also adds a new Bug variant: the Bombardier. This new Bug is capable of launching itself through the air to attack its targets but is sensitive to premature detonation, providing an opportunity to stop the threat before it’s too late. And be sure to make use of the new Reinforcements system, in the form of respawn tickets usable by all team members. These tickets vary by game mode and difficulty, but deplete whenever a trooper dies, so stay sharp and mind your resources!

Here’s the details on the classes, from the press release:

The Sniper harnesses the power of Jump Jets to access hard-to-reach areas for long-range combat, armed with high-caliber sniper rifles and damage-amplifying equipment.

The Ranger is a master survivalist: quick, skilled at close-quarters combat, and loaded with a bevy of Combat Perks to outlast their enemies. The Guardian, meanwhile, is a defensive juggernaut equipped with fortified armor and a massive machine gun for continuous fire.

The Demolisher is an explosives expert equipped with grenades, grenade launchers, and area-of-effect weaponry to herd enemy Bugs into the firing line.

The Medic now comes equipped with a more powerful drone and additional abilities to ensure that no trooper gets left behind.

And last but not least, the Engineer is the mastermind behind base building: a pure support class whose creation, maintenance, and protection of field bases anywhere on the battlefield can turn the tide of combat at critical moments.

Starship Troopers: Extermination is in early access on PC via Steam.