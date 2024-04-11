Stellaris: The Machine Age expansion coming on May 7th

Paradox Interactive has announced that the latest expansion for Stellaris (The Machine Age) is coming on May 7th alongside season 8.

The Machine Age will cost £21.99 / €24.99, and Paradox says that it “will offer players a large range of new options and mechanics for robotic and cybernetic empires”, adding that “it will be available as a standalone purchase and is also included in the new Stellaris Season 8 pass and in the Stellaris Expansion subscription offer”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Stellaris Season 8 includes three additions set to release within the upcoming year: The Machine Age major expansion, the Cosmic Storms mechanical expansion, and The Grand Archive story pack. Additionally, players who purchase the Season 8 pass will receive the exclusive species portrait “Rick The Cube”. Pre-orders for the Season 8 pass are now open on PC, priced at £34.99/€39.99 instead of €52.37 if each item is purchased as a standalone. The Machine Age introduces many different features for machine empires, including a new endgame crisis and a new crisis path, the possibility to rule individualistic machines, three new origins, and much more.

Stellaris captured our reviewer when he played on console, scoring it an 8.5/10 and saying: “I went into Stellaris with no prior knowledge of the IP and the complete expectation that I would come out 10 hours later utterly bemused, but here I am pushing past hour 25, on my third and most successful empire to date, secure in the knowledge that there is still hundreds so much I haven’t even seen yet. It’s a beautiful, busy space adventure that rewards you as much for careful, considered strategy as it does for building a 40-ship fleet as early as possible and going ham on anything with more than one pair of eyes. You might be tempted to overlook Stellaris right now with so many big games crashing onto console, but if you’ve even a passing interest in epic sci-fi and armchair strategy, this is well worth your time”.

Stellaris: The Machine Age is coming on May 7th for PC, alongside season 8.