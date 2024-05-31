Alien: Rogue Incursion announced for multiple VR platforms

VR Studio Survios has debuted a brand new VR game called Alien: Rogue Incursion during PlayStation’s State of Play, and it looks fantastic. Alien games have been hit and miss for years, but this is the first VR title set in the universe, and from the trailer that was shown off, it looks like it could be something special. Players got to see gameplay and in-game visuals from the title which will be coming to PSVR2, Steam, and Meta Quest 3 this holiday season.

This brand-new single-player, action-horror VR game features an original story that fully surrounds players within the terrors of the Alien universe. Designed by Alien fans for Alien fans, Survios brings their expertise to crafting this technically advanced, and frightfully immersive Alien virtual reality game.

Not a lot is known about the game at present, but the trailer showed off all the familiar signs of a great Alien title such as those terrifying eggs, lifeform scanner, and of course, an acid-spitting alien. It is set to test players courage, wits, and skill as they try to survive going toe-to-toe with the Perfect Organism. Set to be a “high tension shooter” developed with Unreal Engine 5, it will see players exploring an overrun facility on the unhospitable planet of Purdan.

Servios is no stranger to tackling big franchises, having already made games set in the worlds of The Walking Dead, Creed, and Westworld, and now, they are going to do something exciting with Alien. Available to wishlist now, Alien: Rogue Incursion will be here before the year is out, and if you missed the exciting and tense new trailer, you can watch it below: