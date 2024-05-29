Amazon Games teams with Maverick Games for unannounced AAA title

Amazon Games have announced a partnership with Maverick Games to publish an unannounced narrative-led, open world driving game. The AAA multi-platform title will be arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC when it arrives.

There’s plenty of talent at Maverick Games, with many of the core founders in 2022 coming from Forza Horizon, such as Mike Brown, former creative director of the franchise. For this unannounced title, the lead writer is Jamie Brittain, co-creator of hit British show Skins, and that alone has got us excited to see what he does for the game. Amazon Games has some excellent titles already on its books, such as Lost Ark and New World, and an upcoming Lord of the Rings MMO and the new Tomb Raider entry.

“In our ongoing global search for talented development teams who are building compelling titles that players will love, Maverick Games stood out as a studio that can deliver on all fronts,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. “Mike and his team are the total package — proven game developers who are masters at their craft and aren’t content with the status quo. Their vision for this game is fresh and innovative, and we’re looking forward to working alongside them to bring it to players around the world.”

“We founded Maverick Games with a clear vision: to build a developer-first studio that would foster an environment of creativity and risk-taking,” said Brown. “This approach empowers our team to produce the most exceptional work of their careers. And ultimately, that means we are creating a game that our players are going to fall in love with. As we got to know the team at Amazon Games it quickly became clear that we had a shared ethos — a commitment to giving developers the space to really innovate in service of crafting experiences that players will find truly special. Without giving too much away, I will share that the team here is buzzing with excitement about our game and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”