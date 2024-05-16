Dicefolk release date for Nintendo Switch confirmed

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment has announced the released date for the Nintendo Switch version of Dicefolk, and it’s coming on June 20th.

The game was released in February for PC via Steam, and is sitting on a “very positive” rating via Steam reviews. If you pre-order the Switch version you’ll get a 10% discount, too, says the publisher.

When we reviewed it, we said: “Dicefolk is a cracking monster battling Roguelike, with seriously clever combat unlike anything else I’ve ever played. The different strategies you can implement to make a synergistic team of destruction always feel sensational, and there’s enough content for you to be playing it for the rest of the year. It’s hard to make time for games given how busy 2024 is already, but Dicefolk is a game you need to fit into your schedule”, with Lyle scoring it a 9.5/10.

Dicefolk is a new twist on turn-based gameplay, where players get to command their turns in addition to their enemies. This mechanic elevates the level of strategy in each battle, transforming your dice into an integral part of your success. By thoughtfully choosing which dice faces you will bring with you in each encounter, you will be able to influence the abilities your team and your adversaries will have at their disposal. Begin your quest as a Chimera Summoner, in a world on the brink of extinction thanks to the evil sorcerer, Salem. As Alea, a young Dicefolk hero, you will encounter a myriad of formidable creatures to choose from to join your group with the magic of your dice. Cultivate connections and recruit your favorite companions. Keep in mind all of your chimeras’ abilities to fully utilize your team’s strengths to defeat Salem and free your land from his grasp. With over 100 creatures and items to collect, the bounds of possibility feel endless.

Dicefolk is out now for PC via Steam, and coming to Nintendo Switch on June 20th.