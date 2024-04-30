Discover the Technology and Tools for Efficient Video Game Localization

What’s your take on video games? An industry that is rapidly growing. It is predicted to make nearly $500 billion in revenue in 2024, which will exceed $522 billion in 2027. The video game industry is an integral part of the global economy. There are currently 3.5 billion gamers around the world, spending their time playing games, investing, and earning simultaneously.

Almost 7 billion of the world’s population are smartphone users, and what’s holding them back from trying out new games is the communication barrier. So, developers regularly avail video game translation services to translate their games into new languages and market them in different regions. Translating a game is a complex process. Therefore, to bring in more sales and make your reach effective, more than a word-to-word conversion is required, which is localization.

Localization is not something new at all. The history of localization started in the 1970s, it picked up more traction with time and then became the standard in the 1990s. From 2000 onwards, localization has undergone a great evolution and is still making progress in alliance with technological advancement.

What is Video Game Localization?

Localization is the gateway for game developers and companies to tap into a vast potential while speaking the language of their audience. In simple words, it is the art and science of adapting your game’s elements and content for international markets. Game localization is the next step to simple text translation, it’s about ensuring cultural references resonate, jokes land and the overall experience feels natural for players around the world.

The Need for Video Game Localization

The growing global demand for mobile, console, and PC video games has a direct influence on the industry’s growth increasing the need for robust localization tools. With the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America regions leading the market, localization in Chinese, French, German, and English is high in demand among other languages.

Other than that, localization technology entails multiple benefits for developers and companies, including:

Expansion of the player base

Boost sales and revenue

Improved brand image

Discussing the Technology and Tools for Effective Video Game Localization

While skilled translators are essential, immersive technology and tools play a crucial role in achieving your goals efficiently. Here’s a breakdown of some key weapons in your arsenal:

Neural Machine Translation Technology

NMT is the smartest technology that leverages artificial neural networks to work like human brain processes. Neural machine translations anticipate word sequences and model them to generate results. Although it produces more nuanced or accurate translations than traditional methods, it still needs human oversight for creative content and cultural adaptation. Currently, NMT is too complex for video game companies to employ. We hope it becomes accessible soon for developers as it will rapidly evolve capabilities and be a game changer shortly.

Quality Assurance Checking and Testing Technology

If you are planning to hire a professional translation agency for your game, one thing you must notice is whether they have QA technology integrated into their arsenal or not. Quality assurance technology identifies and rectifies errors, inconsistencies, cultural inaccuracies, and other issues in the translation that might affect the user’s gaming experience.

It is the process of reviewing the game’s localized content using tools such as Verifika, Xbench, and ServiceNow. These are the popular QA tools that help in testing technologies that simulate the user’s experience to identify potential problems.

Translation and Localization Management Tools

Translation and localization are complex processes that require management tools to track them. These tools help you streamline the process by automating tasks and facilitating efficient collaboration with other team members, such as developers, designers, and project managers. Also, they allow you to handle multiple language versions of your documents simultaneously.

Mars Cloud is an excellent translation and localization management tool that allows you to track the work process on multiple tasks at the same time.

Game Support Tools

A game’s success highly depends on how well the user interacts with the game and how quickly their issues get resolved. User support tools such as HelpDesk provide automated technologies that escalate open issues and time-sensitive actions to create a positive gaming experience.

Many games, especially online, require ongoing content updates. Game support tools help manage the localization of this constantly evolving in-game text and content. The user support tools help streamline workflows for developers and ensure timely updates for global players.

Take Away

The availability of techniques and tools has made it a lot easier for gaming developers and companies to tap into new markets efficiently. It is crucial to consider that even at their finest stages, these technologies and tools are still underdeveloped. No tool can replace the quality of work done by a professional. Therefore, the need for human proofreading is necessary. You can only rely on these tools to get assistance in the process and optimize efficiency.