Earth Defense Force 6 is coming in July

D3 Publisher has confirmed that Earth Defense Force 6 will be released on PC, PS4, and PlayStation 5 on July 25th. It’ll cost $59.99 for the Standard Edition, and $89.99 for the deluxe, though there’s a 10% discount on the PS Store for pre-orders.

The publisher says that “Pre-order rewards for North American and EU PlayStation and PC users include an exclusive set of auxiliary equipment for Wing Divers called the “Reverse Core Type-N” and three decoys based on popular Vtubers Takanashi Kiara, Gawr Gura, and IRyS.” On top of that there are Hololive bonus items for “up to five months after launch”, as well as for PlayStation pre-order customers, a metal-coated version of the Nix combat frame (standard edition), and a “specially painted combat vehicle for the Deluxe Edition”.

In the year 2025, humanity won the war against the unknown invaders known as “Primers”, and peace returned to the planet. As a result of the conflict, 90 percent of Earth’s population was destroyed and civilization was on the brink of collapse. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 picks up three years after the events of EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5, in the year 2027. The survivors continue their efforts to rebuild but threats to the world’s safety remain persistent. The Primers left behind many alien colonists and the two species have become increasingly hostile toward one another. The number of invasive organisms nesting in the depths of the earth and its ruins continues to increase. The Earth Defense Force (EDF) is once again called upon to protect the planet from aggressive extraterrestrial invaders and determine the true purpose of the giant ring-shaped object that has recently appeared in the sky. Will the EDF be able to pull humanity from the edge of defeat, or will this be the species’ last stand?

Here’s the list of key features, taken from the press release:

Next Chapter of EDF: Serving as a direct sequel to the events of EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5, embark on a perilous adventure, unveiling an exciting new story within the EDF series.

Choose A Class: The return of the Ranger, Air Raider, Wing Diver, and Fencer classes armed with new abilities and a diverse arsenal, empowering players to defend Earth effectively against emerging threats.

Fight for the Planet: Defend Earth and engage in intense battles against a wide range of colossal and deadly alien creatures while using cunning strategies to emerge victorious and protect the planet.

Missions and Weapons Galore: Features an enormous amount of new content, including hundreds of new missions, weapons, and more for players to discover.

Battle with Friends: Players can also enjoy two-player co-op with split-screen or online co-op with up to four players, to tackle the alien menace together and ensure an exciting gameplay experience.

