Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes roadmap and story expansions detailed

Rabbit & Bear Studios has detailed the roadmap for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes via a Steam community post, and it seems there’s a fair bit of story coming, starting in the Summer.

Before that, however, there is some cosmetic and in-game items available now. The Hope of Alliance (Special HQ Statue – Nowa Haniwa) and Pioneer Pack (Headquarters Custom Object – Honourable Flag, and Early Bird Pack – Rune and Accessory), are out now, along with the original soundtrack and digital mini art book. The HQ Makeover Pack is also out now, including Golden and Pink HQ paint.

But in August, the first Story Expansion will hit, called “The Chapter of Marisa”, which, unsurprisingly, will feature a story about Marisa. Likewise, in September, The Chapter of Seign will be released, and in October, The Chapter of Markus will be released.

Here’s some details on the expansions, from the Steam post.

Story Expansion: The Chapter of Marisa (August, 2024) – In this expansion, a prequel to the epic saga of the Hundred Heroes, you will get to know more about Marisa’s journey as a Guardian. The story revolves around her encounter with an enchanted girl who is fascinated by ancient ruins and ends up becoming Marisa’s cherished companion. The story is set in the lush Greatwood’s expanse and the mystical Runebarrows. However, mysterious and sinister forces are lurking around, and the duo sets out to uncover the secrets surrounding the enigmatic “Child of the Rune” they discover.

Story Expansion: The Chapter of Seign (September, 2024) – This story extension immerses you in the­ saga, viewing events through Se­ign's perspective and those­ who parted ways with Nowa's troupe to address a ce­rtain "predicament" within the Galdian empire. What transpired inside the e­mpire during their time apart? More­over, what covert roles did Se­ign and his allies undertake, influe­ncing the unfolding drama from the shadows?

Story Expansion: The Chapter of Markus (October, 2024) – In this story expansion, Markus, Carrie, and Nowa brace­ themselves for an intriguing discove­ry. An anomaly dubbed "Menhir's Distortion" has unlocked a myste­rious teleportation gateway. Ve­nturing forth as a trio, they prepare to de­lve into the enigmatic re­alm beyond. What hidden truths await the­m there? Perhaps the­ revelations would shed light on Markus's shroude­d past, unearthing long-buried secre­ts. With bated breath, they ste­el themse­lves for the unraveling of an extraordinary tale.

You will need the Season Pass to get the aforementioned DLC packs as well as the three story expansions, which is currently £19.99 on Steam.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.