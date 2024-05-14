Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be playable on Steam Deck, but officially “unsupported”

Nixxes and Sucker Punch has confirmed that despite an “unsupported” status on Steam Deck, Ghost of Tsushima will be playable on Deck.

Ghost of Tsushima Steam Deck performance is something we can’t know until we get our hands on it, but the news post on Steam says the following:

We know many of you are eager to play Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck. We’re happy to share that the single player experience, including the Iki Island expansion, can be enjoyed on Steam Deck and similar handheld gaming PCs as we’ve worked extensively to optimize performance and deliver the best possible experience on these devices. You may notice that Steam marks the game as ‘Unsupported’ for Steam Deck. This is due to the Legends co-op multiplayer mode requiring Windows to access PlayStation Network integrated features.

Basically, because it needs the PlayStation Network sign-in, it will require Windows (something not included with a Steam Deck, obviously). This is partly due to the new PlayStation Network integrations that create an overlay so you can see your friends, etc, with newer PC games that include it.

It’s possible that people may find a workaround, but for now at least we know that the long-awaited PC release of Ghost of Tsushima will be playable on Steam Deck in single player, even if it’s not officially listed as such on the store. In fact it’s not the first time this sort of thing has happed, as Granblue Fantasy: Relink was listed as unplayable, despite being really well suited to Steam Deck and running great for a few months.

The news posted on Steam also confirms the launch details for the game, and it will be playable on May 16th at “8:00 AM PDT / 5:00 PM CEST / 7:00 PM GST”.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is coming to PC on May 16th.