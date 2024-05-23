Legislative aspects of gambling in the Czech Republic: What every player should know

Players in the Czech Republic can try many different forms of gambling or betting. These include physical casinos, betting on sports matches, or online casinos CZ, which are available to players in virtual space.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the applicable legislation, which relates to betting in the form of lotteries or physical bets, as well as betting that you may encounter on platforms such as casinaonline. Let’s get to it.

What types of gambling games can be encountered

Physical or online casino CZ can currently offer you several different types of games. Most often, you will be able to encounter slot machines, table games, or lotteries, which are usually found on online platforms in many different forms. Among these, we find, for example, bingo or various wheels of fortune, in which very attractive prizes can be won from the comfort of your home.

What are the laws regarding playing games in the Czech Republic

Gambling games in the Czech Republic are regulated by the Gambling Act of 2017. The number of this law is 186/2016 Coll., on gambling games. Its wording includes the following types of gambling games:

lotteries

cash or in-kind lotteries

instant lotteries

course bet

totalizator game

bingo

slot machine

live game

raffle

small-scale tournament

You may notice that whether it is any form of gambling game, the 2017 law counts on it and adjusts the conditions for playing and its operation according to its type.

Website blocking

The Gambling Act also regulates access to websites that players from the Czech Republic can obtain. The wording of the law then counts on the obligation to block websites that belong to the list of unauthorized betting games, which is managed by the Ministry of Finance.

Entering such websites is possible using a VPN connection, however, the question arises whether this is a suitable choice for you as a player. For some reason (most often insufficient security and reliability of the platform), the website is on this list, thus it is up to each player to consider whether they want to play gambling games on such platforms or not.

The possibility of circumventing this law is then also available through programs such as Tor, which can redirect web browser communication to another country. The use of these programs or virtual private networks (VPN) is completely legal in the Czech Republic.

Blocking payments and individuals

In addition, banks are authorized, or directly obliged, to block payments coming from providers of gambling games (casinos or other platforms) that do not have a license to operate gambling games issued by the Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic.

Naturally, then you cannot enter an online casino Czech with gambling games if you are not yet 18 years old. In addition to this measure, the Ministry of Finance has also created a so-called Register of persons excluded from playing gambling games, which includes people receiving benefits in material need or people with a preliminary ban on games. The creation of this list is thus a measure that is intended to prevent further loss of capital by a person who may find themselves in this distressing situation.

Further restrictions for operators of gambling games

Restrictions within this law apply not only to players or internet providers but naturally also to businesses and operators of gambling games themselves. Among the most important measures – in addition to the prohibition of participation by persons under 18, then we find:

prohibition of operating a gambling game without permission from the Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic,

prohibition of gambling games where all players do not have the same conditions or which are not in accordance with good morals,

prohibition of operating gambling games in schools, leisure facilities for children or youth, or a health facility,

prohibition of providing any “attention” within the business, which may take the form of food, beverages, or tobacco products. However, businesses may provide players with a so-called Inclusive fee, which may provide visitors with unlimited consumption of beverages and food. Its price should be similar to that in similar establishments.

In the case that you are an operator of gambling games and thus an applicant for permission from the Ministry of Finance, it is necessary to meet: