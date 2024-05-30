Lords of the Fallen boss rush mode added via latest update

CI Games and HEXWORKS has released another update for Lords of the Fallen, this time adding a boss rush mode called “Clash of Champions”.

Now this may be a surprise to fans, as the last update that added game modifiers was referred to as the “final update“, so perhaps this one is the final-final update. This Clash of Champions boss rush mode is actually two modes in one, as you can replay singular boss battles you’ve already beaten, or you can play a gauntlet mode and face off against them sequentially. Both the modes are playable in single player or with a friend in co-op.

But that’s actually not all, as the update also include performance improvements across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X as well.

Accessible through the game’s Vestige checkpoint markers, the Boss Rush modes feature two distinct experiences for players: ‘Echoes of Battle’ and ‘Crucible’. While Echoes of Battle allows players to relive their favourite boss encounters, including Ellianne the Starved, Congregator of Flesh, and Radiant Sentinel, Crucible is a series of six increasingly challenging trials of pre-selected bosses that must be overcome without dying to unlock rewards, including Shrine Currency and exclusive new armour tincts.

“We’re delighted to welcome the many new players exploring Lords of the Fallen’s dual worlds for the very first time thanks to the game’s addition to the incredible Game Pass library,” said Saul Gascon, Executive Producer, HEXWORKS. “We’re extremely excited to greet this new wave of Lampbearers with the surprise release of our ‘Clash of Champions’ update, which includes the all-new Boss Rush modes as requested by our community. These new additions further add to the extensive gameplay variety Lords of the Fallen already offers, especially following the recent inclusion of the Advanced Game Modifier System.”

Lords of the Fallen is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.