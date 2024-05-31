Skydance’s BEHEMOTH coming to VR headsets this Fall

The newly renamed gaming division of Skydance Media (Skydance Games) has confirmed Skydance’s BEHEMOTH is coming this Fall.

As part of the PlayStation “State of Play” for May 30th, Skydance Games gave us a look at the title, and confirmed it’ll be coming to Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, PlayStation VR2, and PCVR via Steam.

Everyone and everything is an enemy in Skydance’s BEHEMOTH. Players will enter the Forsaken Lands, a kingdom reduced to rubble by an ancient curse, to fell the Behemoths. These gigantic monsters spread ruin throughout the land. Players will need to slay all who stand in their way to kill the unkillable and restore life to the once-great civilization. Skydance Games set a new standard for grounded, gritty VR combat with its previous title, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and continues to utilize the grand scale of virtual reality to deliver story-driven immersive experiences for players.

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

A Dangerous New World: The Forsaken Lands are an unprecedently unforgiving yet beautiful world teeming with secrets to uncover and an abundance of enemies to conquer.

The Forsaken Lands are an unprecedently unforgiving yet beautiful world teeming with secrets to uncover and an abundance of enemies to conquer. Incredibly Responsive VR Physics: Equipped with a grappling hook, players will climb, zip and reel to overcome barriers that hinder their path, explore nooks and crannies to claim hard-to-reach items, and grasp onto unsuspecting foes to gain the upper hand in combat.

Equipped with a grappling hook, players will climb, zip and reel to overcome barriers that hinder their path, explore nooks and crannies to claim hard-to-reach items, and grasp onto unsuspecting foes to gain the upper hand in combat. Brutally Realistic Combat: Hunt down Behemoths through any means possible, including a highly interactive combat system that allows players to hack and slash enemies however they see fit. Crack skulls, drive swords through hearts and sever the bodies of those who stand in the way.

“Skydance’s BEHEMOTH really builds on the melee combat and hand-based physics from The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners,” said Shawn Kittelsen, Vice President of Creative. “Knowing players want to be fully immersed, we’ve married these advanced mechanics with a storytelling engine that drives the player’s progression through the Forsaken Lands on their way to fight mountains.”

Skydance’s BEHEMOTH is coming to VR headsets this Fall.