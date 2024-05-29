Squad Busters launches globally today, is the new game from Supercell

Supercell has announced the launch of Squad Busters, the mobile giant’s first new global game in over five years. And if that name seems familiar to you, it’s because Supercell is the mobile developer behind Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and other games that, if you play mobile games, you will definitely have heard of.

Squad Busters is a 10-person multiplayer game, and it features characters from the Supercell universe. The game gets you to build up your squad over a four minute round, then you compete to collect the most gems.

To celebrate the launch, Supercell has put together a five minute video featuring some major names: Chris Hemsworth, Christina Ricci, Ken Jeong, Will Arnet, and Auli’i Cravalho. Check out the video, below:

Squad Busters is Supercell’s first global game launch in over five years and has been highly anticipated. According to the company’s internal analysis and as of today, the game has achieved 40 million pre-registrations, making it the fastest ever mobile game to reach that milestone.

The game might have some pressure on it, following the previous titles from Supercell, but it’s already had 40 million pre-registrations, which is obviously a lot.

Speaking about the new trailer, Ilkka Paananen, CEO of Supercell, said: “After an incredible response to the global announcement of Squad Busters, we’re thrilled that players worldwide will all now be able to enjoy the game! Our game teams have a massively high-quality bar for releasing new games, which on the flip side means they kill most of the games they work on. This has meant we haven’t launched a new game for over five years. That’s why this moment, the launch of Squad Busters, feels so special! I want to thank the Squad team for their amazing work, which has led to releasing a new, incredibly fun game for our players worldwide to play.”

Paananen added: “To mark this launch, our team wanted to create a show-stopping moment, so it felt fitting to have Hollywood icons face off against social media stars in a fun way, showing that life really is more fun when you’re with a squad!”

Squad Busters is out today for iOS and Android mobile devices.