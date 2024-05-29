Tavern Keeper coming in “Q4 2024” to PC early access

Greenheart Games, the developer behind Game Dev Tycoon, has announced fantasy business simulator Tavern Keeper is coming in “Q4 2024” to PC via Steam early access.

You can wishlist the game now as well, with the team releasing the first gameplay trailer, which you can check out below:

Tavern Keeper is a detailed business management simulation, a creative decoration sandbox and a bite-sized interactive story book, all in one. Players will take on the management of their tavern in this humorous fantasy world, being able to dive into every detail or relax and decorate them to their heart’s desire. Starting out with a shell of a tavern in the backwaters of the kingdom, players will run their own business and build rooms, place items, stock the larders and hire staff to satisfy the demands of the oddball locals and occasional adventurers that stumble through their door. Nestled beneath the high canopy of giant trees and surrounded by the green hills and rolling fields of Halflington, players will be able to take different path in Tavern Keeper: They can open taverns in unique locations, each with their own environment and culture and their intriguing and humorous interactive story, and try to be the best in town. Players can also decide to take a break and take their sweet time to focus on building, decorating and creating their tavern without any stake, and take all the time in the world to create the ideal establishment up to the last detail, while sharing creations with other players.

“This game shouldn’t exist. It’s too risky, even for big publishers and way too big for a tiny team like ours.”, says Patrick Klug, co-founder of Greenheart Games. “Yet here we are, ten years in and we are finally ready to open the doors on Tavern Keeper 🍻, our quirky fantasy tavern sim with a whole lot of heart.”

Tavern Keeper will launch for PC on Steam in Early Access in Q4 2024.