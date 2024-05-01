The Texas Chain Saw Massacre update adds new cosmetics

Gun Interactive has released a new free update for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre adding new content, big fixes, and cosmetics.

The publisher says that “front and center in this latest patch are the FREE Level 99 Blackout Cosmetics”, which will be available for players who have hit level 99 in the game. They’re basically all black versions of the base outfits for each character, though the team says that there are two exceptions to this in the form of Leatherface, and Virginia.

“Virginia will receive a Blackout Cosmetic in the future”, says Gun Interactive, “while Leatherface will not have an outfit; instead, he will have an all-black chainsaw called Oil Slick.” There’s also a new “Sissy Wildflower Outfit” that’s a premium cosmetic, costing $2.99, which is a flower-print dress, as seen in the image below.

Players can expect future Leatherface Cosmetics to be similar to that of Nicotero Leatherface. While the whole Family is the focus of the game, Leatherface is the figurehead and the face of the franchise: from the mask to the apron and every stitch between, his cosmetics should reflect that icon status, without altering the elements that make up the whole. If you’re already at level 99, the Blackout Cosmetics will be automatically unlocked for you after your game has updated. Thank you for spending so much time in Muerto County!

In our review, we said: “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has more than a few problems, but hidden amongst them is a great asymmetric multiplayer horror game. I must admit I was more than a little frustrated for a large amount of my time with the game, but the moments of success often made it feel worthwhile. If you can gather a few friends to take along with you, then Leatherface and his friends will provide you with a whole lot of blood and even a little fun.”

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is out now for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.