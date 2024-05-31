Where Winds Meet is coming to PlayStation 5

Everstone Studio revealed at yesterday’s State of Play its upcoming action adventure RPG Where Winds Meet will be coming to PS5. The brand new trailer showed off plenty of combat and its stunning visuals inspired by Wuxia, a genre of fiction and cinema that features martial artists who perform superhuman feats.

Players will be able to explore a colourful open world across gorgeous landscapes while learning and mastering Eastern fighting techniques to not only defeat enemies but to solve puzzles and quests across ancient Chinese villages, cities, and countrysides. In the trailer shown off at State of Play, players also got to see a new boss such as Rongyuan who’s a strict female officer, and the River God, a gang leader pretending to be a fish seller.

The background of the story is set in China in the tenth century, during the turbulent era of the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period. Players will play the role of a young swordsman or swordswoman and embark on a journey to uncover the mystery of their identity. In the brand-new trailer first released during the PlayStation State of Play, players can choose the gender of their protagonist as male or female and use their combat skills to overcome the challenges in Where Winds Meet as they see fit.