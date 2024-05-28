Zenless Zone Zero is coming to PC, iOS, and PS5 on July 4th

HoYoverse has announced that Zenless Zone Zero will get a global release date on July 4th for PC, iOS, and PlayStation 5.

The publisher has also confirmed that on that date, Zenless Zone Zero will support cross-progression and cross-play, meaning that not only can you play with your friends whatever system you choose to play on, but also if you want to start on PlayStation 5 and carry on via mobile devices on your iPhone, that’s just fine.

Zenless Zone Zero is a brand-new urban fantasy ARPG by HoYoverse. Catering to both players new to the action genre and veterans alike, the game distinguishes itself with adynamic and thrilling combat system that strikes a balance between accessibility and

complexity. In addition, Zenless Zone Zero stands out with its vivid narrative storytelling, unique art and music design, as well as its immersive experience of urban life. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where supernatural disasters called “Hollows” have destroyed modern society. However, New Eridu, the last remaining city, has risen against the odds during this devastating catastrophe and has become the last remnant of contemporary civilization. In the story, players assume the role of a “Proxy” who guides adventurers in the unpredictable Hollows. Together with unique characters encountered along the way, players will explore Hollows, face enemies, complete commissions, and unravel the mysteries behind New Eridu.

The final closed beta for the game (the Amplifying Test) has just finished, and HoYoverse says that pre-registration for the title has reached 35 million players, though the team is targeting 40 million sign-ups. To that end, the publisher is offering in-game rewards, “including up to 20 Master Tapes, which can be used to obtain rare characters, the playable Agent Corin, 30,000 Dennies, and Boopons, an in-game item used to obtain rare Bangboo”, all for pre-registering for the game on any of the three formats.

Zenless Zone Zero is coming to iOS, PC, and PlayStation 5 on July 4th.