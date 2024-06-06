Constance gets a new trailer, release date is late 2025

Developer btf has announced the hand-drawn 2D Metroidvania is coming in late 2025, but has released a new trailer in the meantime.

“With Constance we wanted to create a platforming adventure that does more than look and feel great – it tells a relatable down-to-earth story about overcoming self doubt and finding self acceptance,” said Sebastian Drews, Game Director at btf. “We wanted to create something simultaneously wondrous and familiar, that our players can see themselves in. We look forward to sharing more with you soon!”

Check out the new release window trailer, below:

Enter a 2D hand-drawn world on the brink of ruin where you must master the powers of paint! Transform into paint to dive into the ground and walls, slice through the air and enemies, and utilize an array of unique brush techniques. But beware: using your brush techniques will corrupt your paint. Rely on them too much and you’ll become fully corrupted, so learn to strive for balance! Explore more than six unique biomes in Constance’s inner-world, with each region featuring its unique set of enemies and characters representing different aspects of her psyche and personal history. Uncover countless secrets, multiple paths, characters, side quests and collectibles in this nonlinear interconnected inner-world. Become stronger by unlocking new brush techniques, defeating threatening foes, overcoming platforming challenges, and solving complex puzzles to advance your progress as you uncover Constance’s past! Help her understand her personal struggles, unlock her creativity, and find her inner purpose.

The new trailer debuted on the Guerilla Collective digital showcase, and while it looks great, the wait is going to be a fairly long one it seems. Then again, it’s been a year stacked full of Metroidvania titles already, so waiting for one isn’t that bad a thing.

Constance is set for release in late 2025.