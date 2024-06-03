Metal Slug Tactics is coming this Fall, demo will be part of Steam Next Fest

After what feels like a very, very long time, Dotemu and developer Leikir Studio has confirmed Metal Slug Tactics is coming this year. On top of that, a demo will be available for a limited time as part of Steam Next Fest, from June 10th to June 17th.

We’ve got a brand new gameplay trailer confirming the release date, which “finds series stars Marco, Eri, Fio and Tarma opening fire in turn-based battlefields while showcasing how strategists advance through Metal Slug Tactics’ campaign of challenging, swiftly paced missions”.

Check it out, below:

Every outing begins by thoughtfully building a squad from METAL SLUG’s beloved roster of fighters, each armed with unique loadouts, before clashing with infamous METAL SLUG enemies in fights testing intuition and efficiency. Surviving firefights with lower rank foes will lead to pivotal boss battles like the missile-touting warship revealed in today’s trailer; these titan-sized threats stand between Metal Slug Tactics’ heroes and their march into new areas deeper behind enemy lines. Metal Slug Tactics is both a respectful homage to an all-time classic and an imaginative new way to celebrate the renowned series, channelling METAL SLUG’s timeless aesthetic through gorgeous pixel art and fluid animation. The game’s highly replayable battlefields pair shuffled layouts from hand-crafted sectors of terrain with subtle roguelite elements, pushing fighters to adapt and overcome unpredictable clashes as they master dynamic, strategic combat. Wield classic METAL SLUG weaponry, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super attack-fuelling adrenaline system to outwit and demolish the flanks of the series’ signature villains. The action is backed by an original soundtrack featuring music from Tee Lopes (TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Sonic Mania, Streets of Rage 4’s Mr. X Nightmare DLC). Tactics is wholly developed by Leikir Studio with support from Dotemu and access supplied by IP owner SNK.

So there you have it, coming this year. All we need next is a Silksong release date, right?

Metal Slug Tactics is coming to PC via Steam, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this Fall.