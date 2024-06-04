PlayStation VR2 adapter coming for PC in August

Sony has announced that an adapter for PlayStation VR2, allowing the headset to be used for PC games, will be coming on August 7th.

Confirmed via the official blog, the leading image is that of a headset and Half Life: Alyx, which remains one of the biggest games exclusive to PC VR. There’s also a plethora of information about the adapter, including some caveats, as some PS5 specific functions and features will not work on PC VR with the PSVR2 headset.

First up, the price: $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 is what it’ll cost you for the adapter, which will be available from “select retailers” and of course from Sony direct. You’ll need a DisplayPort cable that works with DisplayPort 1.4, and obviously a PC that has compatible hardware.

The specs aren’t too bad, though, requiring a Windows 10 or 11 OS, and the recommended processor is: “Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required)”. 8GB of RAM is needed, and you’ll need a spare USB slot as well. In terms of GPU, Sony recommends the following, but also advises that “For the best performance, we recommend that you use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later graphics card”.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required)

NVIDIA RTX series

AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later

To set up the PlayStation VR2 on your PC you just connect it to the adapter, which goes into your PC. You need the PSVR2 app as well as the SteamVR app, which will “allow you to set up PS VR2 on your PC, customize your settings and play area, and start purchasing and playing games in SteamVR”.

In terms of features that won’t work, we’re talking HDR, headset feedback (rumble on your head), eye tracking, and adaptive triggers. However, you can get a 4K (2000×2040) resolution, 110-degree field of view, see-through view, finger touch detection, and foveated rendering, though it doesn’t utilise the eye-tracking.

