Riven release date confirmed by developer Cyan Worlds

Developer Cyan Worlds has confirmed the release date for Riven, the remake of the 1997 sequel to Myst, and it’s June 25th.

The game will be coming to Windows PCs as well as Macs (with the silicon chip) via Steam and GOG, but also Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest 3. The developer has announced that you can pre-order on Meta Quest now, and you’ll get 11% off the $34.99 price up until launch, while flat-screen players on PC and Mac will get 10% off, but for a “limited time”.

Check out the release date trailer for Riven, below (there’s a VR version here, too):

Embark on a thrilling adventure that delves deeper into the enigmatic universe that Cyan’s first game Myst only hinted at. Riven seamlessly weaves its puzzles into a sprawling and decaying world, immersing players in a conflict between the world’s villainous ruler and those rebelling against him. In this from-the-ground-up and expanded remake of the 1997 best-seller, players will be able to explore this lush, mysterious age with complete freedom of movement and a world brought to life through updated visuals, gameplay, and freedom of movement. While Riven has been a video game touchstone for decades, this modern update allowed Cyan Worlds to add depth and scope to both the story and world.. The key team of creatives that made 1997’s Riven such a landmark game contributed to bring the game to a modern audience. Puzzles have been refreshed, new characters will be introduced, and new challenges are waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re a fan of the original or new to Riven, the expanded storylines and breathtaking visuals will take players on an exhilarating journey like no other.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Intricate Storytelling and Mind-Bending Puzzles: Challenge your intellect with Riven's cunning puzzles woven throughout its narrative.

Immersive Environments and Stunning Graphics: Explore surreal islands, each meticulously crafted with unparalleled attention to detail, from dense, lush jungles to awe-inspiring caverns.

An Expanded World To Explore: Encounter an immersive and visually stunning world that will captivate newcomers and reveal new mysteries for long-time fans.

Fully Re-imagined Gaming Experience: Experience Riven like never before, with free movement through a real-time 3D environment. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer returning to Riven or a newcomer eager to explore Riven's mysteries for the first time, this immersive and visually stunning world will captivate you.

A Truly Immersive Experience Developed in Parallel for Flatscreen and VR: Cyan Worlds is simultaneously developing the flatscreen and VR versions of the game to ensure a high-quality experience regardless of players' platform of choice.

