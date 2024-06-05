Star Wars: Hunters gets huge murals in London and Los Angeles

Zynga has celebrated the launch of Star Wars: Hunters in style by creating a couple of murals in London and Los Angeles. Both are 3D murals that look incredible as you walk or drive past, and it’s a great way to kick off the launch. It’s a 4v4 arena shooter featuring characters across the Star Wars universe, and the mural showcases Stormtroopers, Mandalorians, Jedi, and Sith.

Join the greatest Hunters from across the Star Wars galaxy on the planet of Vespaara where high-stakes competitions are awaiting them in the Arena. Engage in thrilling third person combat to dominate your opponents in a range of adventurous battlegrounds that evoke iconic Star Wars worlds. Choose from a range of tactically diverse Hunters, customize them, use your skill to find a winning strategy and reap the spoils of victory in the all-new free-to-play game.

It’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan, especially with the release the game yesterday, as well as the release of The Acolyte on Disney Plus today. Star Wars has always been something filled with magical worlds, colourful characters, and explosive action, and these Star Wars: Hunters murals looks so damn cool.

Spotted: Star Wars: Hunters is turning heads! pic.twitter.com/tRXIKXBx45 — Zynga Star Wars (@ZyngaStarWars) June 4, 2024

You can watch the official launch trailer for Star Wars: Hunters below: