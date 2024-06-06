Yooka-Replaylee announced by Playtonic

Playtonic has announced today that its fun 3D platformer Yooka-Laylee is being remastered and enhanced, and is called Yooka-Replaylee. Originally released in 2017, this version has been made to look even better, with the same team behind Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country behind it.

Yooka-Replaylee is the result of the growth of the company, the things we have learned while working on other projects as well as the feedback we have taken on board since the original release.

Some of the key features for Yooka-Replaylee include:

More beautiful than ever – With an art and animations overhaul and enhanced performance and resolution, the favourite buddy duo has never looked or moved better.

– With an art and animations overhaul and enhanced performance and resolution, the favourite buddy duo has never looked or moved better. New and improved challenges – Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake!

– Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake! New collectable currency – Capital B’s inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games’ most beloved sentient vending machine.

– Capital B’s inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games’ most beloved sentient vending machine. Navigating the world – Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray!

– Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray! Vendi has plenty to offer – Tonics are back with all new flavours! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customise your playstyle. And as if that wasn’t enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer.

– Tonics are back with all new flavours! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customise your playstyle. And as if that wasn’t enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer. Revised controls and camera – A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly while the new camera controls makes framing the action a breeze.

– A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly while the new camera controls makes framing the action a breeze. A dreamy orchestral soundtrack – The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now seriously, clean out those ears.

You can watch the Yooka-Replaylee trailer below: