Command & Conquer: Legions getting Closed Beta

Level Infinite and EA have today announced an upcoming Closed Beta for their mobile war strategy game Command & Conquer: Legions. Players in the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, the Philippines, Mexico, Singapore, and Spain will be able to participate, and pre-registrations are open now.

Command & Conquer: Legions reimagines the classic Command & Conquer elements for mobile devices. Set in an alternate timeline, the Red Alert Season of the game sees the delicate balance between the Soviets and the Allies plunged into chaos and a long-lasting confrontation. Infiltrating within the Soviets, Yuri instigates a full-scale war between the Soviet and Allied factions by stealing advanced technology.

Players will be able to immerse themselves in the same style and tactics the series has always been known for. Recruit heroes, build and amass large armies, and engage in intense tactical combat. Collect resources, develop bases, capture strategic locations, and conquer cities. There’re plenty of combat scenarios to get involved with, such as the Roguelike Mecha Mode. While it feels like the older titles, the modern gaming improvements and accessible gameplay makes it perfect for mobile gaming. It also looks impressive visually, with the developers enhancing the original presentation of classic units and buildings.

There’s an enhanced achievement system which offers plenty of rewards, customisable commander nameplate skins, key functional optimisations, and balancing adjustments across all factions and units. To celebrate the launch of Command & Conquer: Legions, two special events have been announced: