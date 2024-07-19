Diablo IV Spiritborn class gets new details

Blizzard has today revealed plenty of details about the brand-new Spiritborn class coming to Diablo IV during a special livestream. Community director Adam Fletcher, game director Brent Gibson, associate narrative designer Eleni Rivera-Colon, art director Nick Chilano, and game designer Bjorn Mikkelson shared information on the lore, class mechanics, itemisation, and more. The Spiritborn and the new Nahantu region will be coming to Diablo IV Vessel of Hatred Expansion on October 8, with pre-purchase available now, with immediate access to in-game rewards.

You can check out the summary of the Spiritborn class coming to Diablo IV here:

The Spiritborn are an entirely new class in the Diablo series that call upon the strengths of four Spirit Guardians: Jaguar, Gorilla, Eagle, and Centipede. They are masters of hand-to-hand combat with a versatile playstyle that allows them slay demons with the aid of spirit energy.

Hailing from the brand-new Nahantu region, the Spiritborn have a rich history that revolves around their dedication to protecting the Spirit Realm, a ghostly reflection of Sanctuary where the souls of the jungle have a purpose beyond life.

The Spirit Guardians represent the connection between humans and the natural world. The warrior sees her strength in the Gorilla, the hunter sees his speed in the Jaguar, the strategist sees their vigil in the Eagle, and the apothecary sees her practice in the Centipede and the decay it devours.

Utilise the new Skill Tag, Incarnate, to embody the traits of a Guardian and receive a passive bonus.

New Legendaries and Uniques tailored to the Spiritborn will be available with the Vessel of Hatred expansion. These items can lean into different playstyles of the Spirit Guardians, augment or amplify skills, or amplify a player’s inherent power.

A new class quest will be available for the Spiritborn once players have reached Level 15. Embarking on this quest will allow players to become attuned to the ways of the Spirit Guardians and unlock the Spirit Hall.

Use the Spirit Hall to enhance a Spiritborn build by choosing a Primary Spirit for a special bonus and the addition of the Spirit’s Skill Tag to all Skills. At Level 30, players can choose a secondary bonus from the same Guardian or a different one that will either strengthen the bond or intertwine it with another Guardian’s mechanics.

