DRIVE Rally trailer shows off gameplay features

Developer Pixel Perfect Dude has released a new trailer for #DRIVE Rally that shows off gameplay features like customisation, car classes, and more. The game is set to hit PC early access in Autumn, while PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X versions are planned for 2025, along with a Nintendo Switch release, too.

#DRIVE Rally is the follow up to endless driving game #DRIVE, available on iOS and Android devices, as well as Switch. The team says that “While #DRIVE was inspired by the pedal-to-the-metal action movies and television of the 1970s and 80s, #DRIVE Rally is the spiritual successor within the same universe looking to shift up and barrel down toward 90’s inspired arcade driving game excellence.”

Check out the new gameplay features trailer, below:

#DRIVE Rally isn’t just a trip down memory lane; it’s an arcade-inspired rally-driving experience set in the golden racing era of the ‘90s. Experience the thrill of rally racing with passionate co-drivers who react dynamically to your driving, offering both praise and critique while helping you navigate the twists and turns of every stage. Explore more than 400 kilometers (or about 240 miles) of diverse rally landscapes, from the lush, evergreen forests of Holzberg in Germany to the twisty, arid roads of the American southwest— each offering its own set of challenges. With 36 different cars divided into 3 unique classes, #DRIVE Rally provides an extensive roster for players to master. Customize your vehicles with a variety of paint jobs, decals, and performance upgrades to make each car truly your own. Dive into the career mode to achieve racing glory or capture stunning moments with the photo mode, complete with custom camera angles and effects.

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

#DRIVE All Over the World: From the sunny landscapes of Dry Crumbs, through the whispering woods of Holzberg, to the chilly wilderness of Revontuli, each track offers unique features and asks drivers to go the distance.

Legendary Cars: Jump behind the wheel of legendary rally cars, including Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, The Bobond, and many more from the studio's previous title #DRIVE. New from the '90s era are Das Sandsturm and Celestia, just for a start!

Passionate Co-Drivers: For better or worse, your co-driver is with you to the end! There to help and lend some humourous jabs, they're your trusty navigator —and your worst critic.

#DRIVE Design: It's your way and the highway, baby! From tires to tailpipe, build your car to your liking. Add your special touches with paintwork, decals, and decorations. Take a picture in Photo Mode – it'll last longer.

#DRIVE Like it's 1999: pumped up with 90's Easter Eggs and references in an adoring homage to the thunderous days of rally racing circa 1990s, this game feels like a finely-tuned arcade experience, with no coins needed.

#DRIVE Rally is coming to PC early access this Autumn.