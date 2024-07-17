EA Sports FC 25 Rush mode | Everything you need to know

One of the biggest features coming to EA Sports FC 25 is a brand new game mode that will be implemented in career, Ultimate Team, and more. Volta is no more, and it is being replaced by something called Rush. It’s a neat new game mode that provides more realism in smaller spaces without the claustrophobic elements of Volta, grounding the experience but making it fresh enough that players are going to have a blast with. We’ve got all the information about Rush mode in EA Sports FC 25 below.

What is Rush?

At its most fundamental level, Rush is a 5v5 game of football played on a smaller pitch. You’ll pick your teams and your players, but other than the goalkeeper, your outfield players don’t have specific positions and can play anywhere you want. Matches aren’t split between two halves but one constant game. At kick off, the ball is thrown between the two teams from the side of the pitch, and then you must rush to gain possession. It allows you to have more time with the ball and create more exciting gameplay moments with the same mechanics as in normal matches.

What are the rules?

Rush in EA Sports FC 25 features its own set of rules. As mentioned kick off happens when the ball is thrown between the two teams at the start of a match. There’s also a blue card that is pulled when a dangerous foul occurs, sending the fouler to the sidelines for a minute, much like in ice hockey. Offsides start in the attacking third and not the attacking half to promote a more free-flowing match without constant whistle blows. Finally, penalty kicks see you dribble at the keeper where everyone is able to control their player if you’re playing with friends, with an opponent able to take control of the keeper.

It has its own stadium

In collaboration with Nike, Rush features its own stadium for Clubs and Ultimate Team. It takes inspiration from the Mercurial boots and the Nike swish, featuring the exact 23.7 degree angle of the logo for the swerve of the stadium exterior. It has exclusive drone shows and other cool animations specific to the mode, along with its own commentator in Salvadoran Fernando Palomo.