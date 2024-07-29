Enshrouded gets new ‘Back to the Shroud’ update today

Keen Games has released the new ‘Back to the Shroud’ update for Enshrouded today, adding difficulty modifiers, new craftable items, and more. Along with three configurable difficulty modes, additional character customisation, and new items to display weapons and armour, the developers have also addressed player feedback regarding balancing combat and classes.
The four difficulty modes can all be attuned to the player’s preferences. Players can also create their own game modes from 30 different settings including enemy damage, boss health, player abilities, and more. There’s also a starvation mode to make Enshrouded feel more like a survival game. The difficulty levels are as follows:
-
Default: this difficulty is still present as the baseline and would be the recommended setting for first-time players.
-
Relaxed: reduces the amount of enemies and provides you with more resources and loot. A perfect mode if you are most interested in base-building and light-hearted adventuring.
-
Hard: increases the amount of enemies and makes them more aggressive to give you a tougher combat experience.
-
Survival: for those who seek some punishment with additional survival mechanics on top of more aggressive enemies.
In terms of the customisation for characters, the Enshrouded update will let players try out additional skin tones, eye colours, and eyebrow options, along with armour sets being changed with ease and displayed with their weapons on mannequins and shelves. Keen Games have also listened to feedback from the community and made tweaks to parrying and blocking and balances to the melee and mage classes.
Menus have been reworked, as have world edges and some points of interest. FSR 3 technology has been added for visual improvements. For a more detailed breakdown of all the new features and changes coming to the third Enshrouded update, you can visit the upvote site right here.
There is also a brand new trailer highlighting the new features which you can watch below: