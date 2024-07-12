Frostpunk 2 gets a new series of developer diaries

Despite pushing the release date back to September, Frostpunk 2 still has new information to bring us, with a series of developer diaries.

Now launching on September 20th, and also hitting Game Pass for PC on that day, the later release date means “the development team is tirelessly integrating both previously planned and entirely new content into the ever-expanding game”, and in the meantime, this newly released series of developer diaries, called “City Unbound” will tide people over.

A seven episode series, the set of videos combines “interviews with new footage from this city-building strategy survival game, developed by one of 11 bit studios’ three in-house teams. Each episode will offer an in-depth look at the core strengths and unique aspects of this ambitious sequel, such as expanding New London on an unprecedented scale and exploring the implications of the end of the Captain’s authoritarian rule 30 years after the events of the first game”.

Watch episode one below:

Players will delve into the various layers of the Idea Tree and Zeitgeist—a general ideological landscape of their city—which will be shaped by how they handle factions and navigate through their conflicting ideas. With factions becoming one of the most significant new features, the developers will also focus on how the Council operates, where political shenanigans unfold, and practical ways of reclaiming the frostland from the icy wilderness. Frostpunk 2 takes the city-survival genre to a whole new level. In Frostpunk our biggest enemy was nature, now it’s human nature. You are tasked with managing factions and large city districts, each with its own endless needs and demands. The struggle for survival is no longer what binds your society. As factional power rises, it falls to you, the city’s Steward, to mediate between competing interests and steer your city toward stability.

Frostpunk 2 is coming on September 20th on PC, and day one into PC Game Pass, with console launch following later.