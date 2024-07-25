Memoriapolis early access date confirmed for August

Developer 5PM Studio has confirmed the early access release date for strategy city builder Memoriapolis, and it’s August 29th. As you can imagine, the nature of the early access release means it’s coming to PC via Steam, and it’s also available to wishlist now.

To celebrate the release date, the team at 5PM Studio has put together a gameplay trailer, which you can watch below, and then we’ve got lots of information on the game for you.

Memoriapolis’ innovative approach to city-building challenges the player to become both a visionary urban planner as well as a political leader. Players are tasked with wisely guiding their metropolis throughout four ages of history from a modest explorer’s camp at the beginning of Antiquity to a Capital of Capitals in the Age of Enlightenment. The Early Access will include all the features of the game through the first two ages, Antiquity and the Middle Ages. Memoriapolis offers a fresh perspective on city-building games, emphasising political decision-making, resource management and organic urban expansion. Players must carefully balance urban planning, economic growth, and political stability to ensure their dynasty’s legacy.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

“We wanted to create a game that not only challenged players’ strategic thinking but also allowed them to experience the thrill of building a civilization from the ground up.” said Jean Baptiste, Head of Studio at 5PM.“ Memoriapolis offers a unique blend of city-building and historical simulation, inviting players to make impactful choices that shape the destiny of their metropolis.”

Memoriapolis is coming to PC early access via Steam on August 29th.