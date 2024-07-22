Once Human developer teases a new PvP scenario

Publisher NetEase Games and developer Starry Studio has teased a new update for Once Human, while also announcing the player count.

It might come as no surprise, since Once Human was one of the most wish-listed games on Steam, but since being released on July 9th it has hit a concurrent peak of 230,000 players (this figure could have increased, as it’s from July 19th), and it’s also hit fifth in the “most played” chart, as well as 7th for top sellers. In the Global peak online charts for 2024 on Steam, it also hit 5th place, too. Oh and if you wanted one more stat, the publisher says it’s got a Discord community with over 500,000 members.

The apocalypse changed everything. Human, animal, plant… all are infested by an alien creature – Stardust. As a Meta-Human, you can survive the contamination and use the power of Stardust. Play alone or join others to fight, build and explore. When the world is in chaos, you are our last hope. You wake up in the middle of nowhere. You’ll have to brace yourself for the cruelty of nature (from monsters to lack of food); however, Stardust’s influence does not restrict to living things, it also affects the soil and water. Eating polluted food and drinking dirty water will reduce your Sanity. When your Sanity drops, your max HP would drop accordingly. To eat or not to eat, it’s a question.

Looking forward, the Once Human team has shared some titbits about the game’s September update, “including a new PVP gameplay scenario featuring confrontations between the main camps in the game, Mayflies and Rosetta. Additionally, a new PVE scenario with a new northern mountain region, monsters, and challenges is also on the way, with release date yet to be unveiled.”

The team says that: “Once Human promises to provide a consistently updated, high-quality online gaming experience for its players.”

Once Human is out now for PC and is free to play.