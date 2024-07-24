Riot Games shows a first look at Teamfight Tactics: Magic n’ Mayhem

Teamfight Tactics: Magic n’ Mayhem has been revealed in a little more detail thanks to a first look from Riot Games via a developer drop video.

Magic n’ Mayhem is the 12th game transformation for the PC strategy game, and will hit Teamfight Tactics on PC and mobile on July 31st, so in around a week. The developer drop video came during the Teamfight Tactics Tactician’s Crown Finals on July 14th, and showed off mechanics from the gameplay, traits, augments, three new characters, and more.

Check it out below:

Magic n’ Mayhem features fan-favorite champions from across other beloved Riot Games titles. Norra, the iconic Yordle from Riot’s strategy card game Legends of Runeterra, will make her TFT debut as a duo with her best friend, Yuumi. New League of Legends champions Briar and Smolder will also step into the Convergence for the first time. Additionally, TFT teamed up with Riot’s mobile game League of Legends: Wild Rift on the Chrono skin line, which was called Stargazer when it first appeared in Wild Rift. In Magic n’ Mayhem, players will have the ability to further their magical mastery with our new gameplay mechanic Charms, which are single-use purchasable spells. The set features over 100 Charms, which keeps the gameplay experience interesting by allowing players to master all varieties of magic. Charms serve a wide range of functions including giving combat power, economy, providing disruptions, amplifying traits, and more.

“With its whimsical feel, vibrant color scheme and lighthearted champions, Magic n’ Mayhem captures the upbeat vibes of the summer season,” said Sam Judd, Set Lead Designer for Magic n’ Mayhem at Riot Games. “We wanted to create a place for players to embrace their creativity and prove their mastery over various spellcrafts alongside champions they know and love. We’re looking forward to opening the doors to the Magitorium!”

Fans will also recognize some familiar faces from previous TFT sets in Magic n’ Mayhem. Back by popular demand, Faerie champion Milio, who originally appeared in TFT’s set 9.5 revival Horizonbound, and Dragon champions Nomsy and Shyvana from TFT’s 7th set Dragonlands will also return to the battlefield. The set will feature 27 traits, 60 champions and more than 200 Augments, including new High-Stakes Augments to switch up TFT’s high-risk, high-reward gameplay. Additionally, the Magitorium will welcome new Tacticians including Lumie (our newest Little Legend), Lumie’s variants, and new variants of our existing Bun Bun Little Legends. Magic n’ Mayhem will also introduce four new Chibi champions including our base Chibi Miss Fortune, the Chibi Battle Bunny Miss Fortune, Chibi Galaxy Slayer Zed and Chibi Prestige Cafe Cuties Gwen. Players will see the new premium Le Bunny Bonbon Bistro arena for the first time.

“Magic n’ Mayhem embodies TFT’s commitment to experimenting with innovative themes and cross-game collaborations while preserving its top-notch core gameplay experience,” said Peter Whalen, Game Director for Teamfight Tactics at Riot Games. “We’re excited to watch our players demonstrate their magical talents and discover some fun surprises along the way.”

Teamfight Tactics: Magic n’ Mayhem will be out on July 31st.