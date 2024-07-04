The Operator release date confirmed for July

Bureau 81’s debut “conspiracy thriller” has been given a release date, and The Operator is coming to PC on July 22nd.

There’s a demo on Steam as well, and you can wishlist the game if you try it and like it. Steam says that it’s a similar game to Telling Lies and Her Story, and there’s not a huge amount of titles like that out there.

Check out a trailer below:

The Operator is an immersive narrative adventure where players will be assigned case files from FDI field agents. They’ll need to investigate each crime by digging for clues and piecing together key information. Whether utilising the Video and Photo Analyzer, Citizen and Vehicle Database, ChemScan, Notepad or fully functional computer console, players will have to use every tool at their disposal to solve murders, cyber attacks and the cases of missing people. To find the truth, players must unravel a complex web of information and evidence, to piece together a story filled with twists and turns. Operators must follow the trail, no matter how unsettling, to unravel the mysterious narratives, and bring fugitives, such as the FDI’s Most Wanted cyber-criminal HAL, to justice.

Here’s some of the key features from Steam:

Investigate Crimes: Solve cases such as murders, missing people, and cyber attacks.

Use FDI Software: Analyze evidence and find clues using cutting-edge tools.

Dig Deeper: Follow the evidence as it twists and turns, no matter where it leads.

Uncover the Truth: Each case is a mind-bending story to unravel, so take notes.

The steam page says: “Time to clear your head, work through your hangover and start your first day as an Operator. There are plenty of cases to solve. Assist our field agents using your computer console and ingenuity to bring criminals to justice. Ready to make the world a better place?”

The Operator is coming to PC via Steam on July 22nd.