The Redundant is a new action adventure game coming to PC

Developer 7Gizmo has announced a new action adventure title coming to PC via Steam, called The Redundant.

Starring protagonist CF5 (“a darling little robot”), the developer says he’s been left behind in a mysterious facility as he’s obsolete. You can check out the trailer, and more information, below:

When a nasty virus starts turning his fellow robots into rusty, rampaging menaces, CF5 knows what he has to do. As the pint-sized robot fights for his life, the darkness at the heart of the virus will be laid bare. As CF5, you’ll explore the facility whilst fending off hordes of killer bots, using an innovative mix of CPU upgrades, an energy drainer, and bombs. Or, if you’re more Wall-E than Terminator, embrace pacifism by making use of The Redundant’s stealth options and sneak through the game’s ominous factory setting undetected. Set in 2073, The Redundant is an action-adventure game. Sneak or fight your way around the facility, uncover its secrets, and isolate each section from the network — before it’s too late!

“We were inspired to create a game that combined exciting action with a story that tugs at the heartstrings,” says the team at 7Gizmo. “CF5 might be a bit outdated, but he’s full of surprises and his determination to save the day is truly inspiring.”

“The Redundant is the showpiece game from our studio, a story-driven experience that implements dynamic mechanics to create unique experiences,” says the team. “It’s been a labour of love for us and we can’t wait for players to experience the heart-warming story and exciting gameplay first hand.”

Here’s some of the key features from the press release:

Blast your way through infected robots with a variety of exciting tactics

Become a master of stealth, using the shadows to your advantage and avoiding detection.

Think like a brilliant inventor! Manage your resources and overcome obstacles with creative problem-solving.

Expose the sinister truth lurking behind the facility and the origins of the virus.

Battle mysterious bosses guarding the web of deceit surrounding the unleashed contagion.

The Redundant will release on Steam in November 2024, with a demo landing in Steam NextFest’s October edition.