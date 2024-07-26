New Tribe Nine trailer focuses on Baseball gameplay and Voice cast

A new trailer has been released from Akatsuku Games and Tookyo Games, showing some new gameplay and the voice cast of Tribe Nine.

An “extreme RPG” created by Kazukata Kodaka (the creator of the Danganronpa series) is behind this one, and the footage in the trailer shows off an “all-star voice cast” as well as some Baseball gameplay.

Check it out, below:

It’s the year 20XX.The story takes place in Neo Tokyo, a futuristic country ruled by deadly games. Groups of teens fight in brutal life-or-death battles to reclaim their stolen dreams and freedom. Players control characters as they venture through the vibrant “City” of Neo Tokyo, taking down formidable enemies to liberate the city. The party consists of three characters who all fight on the battlefield simultaneously. Ally units will respond to the battle accordingly, luring enemies and healing allies. When the time is right, you can even unleash a combo attack by all three party members. In Tribe Nine, players progress through the story by controlling characters and exploring Neo Tokyo, encountering battles and various other events on the city streets. Along the way, tasks come in one after another, such as acquiring items from streets and treasure chests, completing puzzles and other mini-games, and fulfilling requests from the town’s residents. Each playable character has their unique characteristics, which is reflected in their skills and actions, so you can experience various playstyles depending on the character. In addition to levelling up your characters, you also have the freedom to select which stats to boost and what equipment to use. You could even try building a healer as an attacker! There are plenty of possibilities, so you can experiment with creating your own original build!

Tribe Nine is going to be free to play and is coming to PC via Steam, iOS and Android.