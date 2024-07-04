Zenless Zone Zero | How to fast-travel

Zenless Zone Zero is the new Gacha-style urban adventure game from HoYoVerse. It features frenetic action, and exploration almost akin to a roguelite, but it’s not an open world title like Genshin Impact. Outside of combat missions, the game is split into small areas that you can free roam in. To get around it features a fast travel system to let you get move its various environments quickly. But how exactly do you fast-travel in Zenless Zone Zero? Read on to find out.

Early on in Zenless Zone Zero’s first chapter you’ll need to take protagonists Belle or Wise (depending on your choice) away from Sixth Street to investigate the goings-on at the HIA Club, where you can train Agents in a VR suite. To get there, you’ll need to take the Random Play “Business Car”, which effectively unlocks the fast travel system.

Zenless Zone Zero | How do you fast travel?

In order to use the Business Car you’ll need to make your way to the parking lot behind the video store. You can do this in one of two ways. Firstly, you can head out through the back door in the main area of Random Play, opposite the front door. This takes you right to the parking lot without any messing around.

The second way is to go out the front door and take two right turns to get behind the strore, where you can access the parking lot by interacting with the gate. It’s a more circuitous route, but easier if you’re already roaming Sixth Street.

In addition to this you can also fast travel directly from the pause menu, which makes it even easier. So there you go, now you know how to fast travel in Zenless Zone Zero. Why not also check out our full review, or visit the site for more guides.