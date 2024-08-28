StarRupture gets new gameplay teaser

Creepy Jar has released some gameplay teaser footage of its next title, the base-building action and exploration title StarRupture. The trailer shows off the game’s dynamic gameplay via first-person combat and focuses on just some of the dangers players will be facing when they finally get to play upon release.

Set in the far future, humanity has gone to the stars in search for precious resources. And the planet orbiting our namesake star, Ruptura, while being a resource-rich open world is also rife with dangers.

There are three main pillars of what StarRupture is, which are base-building, exploration, and combat. Taken from an early build of the game, players get a chance to see the intense combat they’ll come up against as the lone explorer attempts to wipe out hordes of enemies who are launching an assault on a custom-built base. Creepy Jar still has a focus on survival, with thirst, toxicity, and hunger levels added to the already existing health and armour stats.

Here’s the official description of what players will see in the gameplay teaser for StarRupture: