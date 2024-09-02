Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land announced

Koei Tecmo and Gust have revealed the newest entry in their popular series, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land. A brand new trailer has been released to coincide with the announcement that shows off the characters, story, and gameplay from the upcoming JRPG. What’s more, the main artwork by Benitama was also revealed to show off the tone of the game. Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land will release on March 21, 2025 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In a world where alchemy has become taboo and is considered evil, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land follows the adventures of Yumia Liessfeldt, and her companions as they seek to uncover the truth behind the fall of the Aladissian Empire, which once thrived with alchemy, and the memories of a lost history. Yumia’s quest will take her across a ruined continent and despite the uncertainties of confronting her past, she will need to create her own path if she hopes to unravel the mysteries behind the cataclysm that destroyed Aladiss. Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land takes players on a journey exploring the theme of memory. Playing as Yumia Liessfeldt, a young alchemist who lost her mother in an accident when she was young, players set out to uncover the forbidden art of alchemy while also learning the true intentions of Yumia’s mother, who hid her identity as an alchemist. Along the way, Yumia joins the Aladiss Research Team where she meets Viktor von Duerer and his younger sister, Isla von Duerer. There, they are also joined by an assorted cast of characters including a mysterious woman, a timid demi-human, and a former adventurer with spectacular experiences.

You can find more information about the game right here, and watch the announcement trailer below: