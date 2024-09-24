Cryptmaster coming to consoles in October

One of the most unique games on PC, Cryptmaster, is coming to PlayStation and Xbox on October 3rd, developers Paul Hart and Lee Williams has announced. Originally it was only on PC, released on May 9th, but now console players can get in on the fun.

The press release from Akupara Games says: “Tired of the double, double toil and trouble, the Cryptmaster has made the executive decision to expand his dominion and corrupt the innocent souls of console players. With a highly successful expedition fighting crocodile critters, simple-minded toadmen, and battling baritone bards, the Cryptmaster has grown weary of his playthings and looks on the horizon for more… submissive subordinates. Will you aid him in his necromantic expedition or will you stand as a sentinel, fumbling and bumbling your words, joining your brethren once again among the catacombs?”

Check out the announcement trailer for console, below:

SAY ANYTHING in this bizarre dungeon adventure where words control everything. Fill in the blanks with text or voice to uncover lost abilities, embark on strange quests, and solve mindbending riddles. Can you conquer the crypt and uncover the mystery at the heart of CRYPTMASTER?

Here’s the list of key features for the game:

Say Anything You Want – Interact with the world and conquer quests by typing or speaking any word you can think of – each encounter has multiple solutions to discover!

Interact with the world and conquer quests by typing or speaking any word you can think of – each encounter has multiple solutions to discover! A Weird, Wild World – Travel through mysterious underground kingdoms and meet talking doors, flirtatious toads, sarcastic ghouls, and more.

Travel through mysterious underground kingdoms and meet talking doors, flirtatious toads, sarcastic ghouls, and more. Use Your Words – Dungeon battles are fueled by words – decipher forgotten spells, then type their names in battle to unleash the might of your undead heroes.

Dungeon battles are fueled by words – decipher forgotten spells, then type their names in battle to unleash the might of your undead heroes. Endlessly Evolving Gameplay – You’ll constantly encounter new gameplay mechanics – from creature collecting, to card combat, to bard rap-battles & more.

If you have access to a PC, Steam Deck, or other handheld PC device, it’s well worth giving the demo of this a go. It’s a hugely unique adventure, and it’s great news it’s coming to consoles to reach a wider audience.

Cryptmaster is out now for PC, and coming to PlayStation and Xbox on October 3rd.