Do Video Game Fans Need Software Similar to GamStop?

While it’s no secret that excessive online casino playing can lead to compulsive disorders, there are not so many discussions about the addictive nature of gaming. However, long sessions in video games are no less dangerous than constantly placing bets. Implementing technologies and special software to decrease the possibility of negative consequences is among the leading solutions to this problem. And while gamblers can already take advantage of nationwide self-exclusion tools like GamStop, video game enthusiasts still lack them. Will using this program be beneficial for those struggling with excessive gaming? Let’s explore all the pros and cons of GamStop in this context.

What’s Self-Exclusion: Overview and Efficiency

GamStop was launched on the UK iGaming market in 2018, and since then, thousands of problem players recovered from their addictive habits. The tool allows problem users to be restricted from British-based gambling and betting websites for a period from six months to five years and get the necessary treatment. Of course, the tool is still imperfect since it only covers platforms in the UK’s jurisdiction.

Therefore, customers can choose casinos when the self-exclusion is not over yet, and the person has already overcome their disorder. On the other hand, many claim that this helps users avoid the ban, which can eventually worsen their condition.

Similarities Between Gaming and Gambling Addictions

Discussions about the harm brought by online casinos are held for long, and this challenge is specifically addressed in 2024. However, not so many talk about the negative consequences of uncontrolled gaming, which doesn’t mean that the problem doesn’t exist. Overall, the two conditions are pretty similar since users suffer from uncontrolled cravings to continue the game despite any circumstances.

The primary symptoms of gaming addiction include anxiety when not playing, the need to spend more and more time in front of the device, problems in social relationships, irresponsible spending, and so on. Many consider this condition less severe than compulsive gambling since users usually don't invest cash, while online casinos require constant deposits and can lead to overspending and debt. Both disorders imply uncontrolled behaviours and problems with mental health, which is why addictive gaming habits should be treated similarly. Implementing GamStop for players can become an efficient solution for coping with the challenge, so let's explore both the pros and cons of such implementation.

Advantages of Using GamStop for Video Game Fans

Casino players who are on GamStop can benefit from playing video games, but on the other hand, GamStop, or rather its alternatives, could be a great help for avid video game fans. This self-exclusion tool has shown efficiency in the last few years: over 80% of participants mentioned their improved conditions. GamStop covers multiple gambling and betting sites, which allows restricted access to potentially harmful content and helps users recover. In addition, the tool provides full support for compulsive users and offers assistance during the treatment period. Last but not least, the ban cannot be reversed, so problem players don’t have the chance to change their minds and cancel self-exclusion. This results in effective therapies during the chosen period and reduced cravings for this risky entertainment.

Reduced Spending on Video Games

Unlike online casinos, video games don’t require initial investments from players. On the other hand, most titles allow in-built purchases to boost users’ progress and achievement. For instance, loot boxes are usually compared to gambling bonuses, as customers get something unknown after paying their personal funds. Buying additional items can also result in compulsive behaviours since gamers cannot stop with the thrill of getting additional benefits. If it could be used for video-games, GamStop could block the possibility of investing money into in-game purchases, potentially decreasing users’ interest in the title.

Drawbacks of Self-Exclusion in Gaming

Despite all the benefits GamStop brings, the tool is still controversial, which is why many casino enthusiasts prefer to avoid it. First, the program doesn’t cover all the websites, so it’s still easy to get around the ban and continue gambling. Developing a similar tool that would cover all the video game software and work properly is complicated. Therefore, self-exclusion would work for those voluntarily desiring to get rid of their compulsive habits.

At the same time, a mandatory ban against the person’s desire often results in the player searching for other gaming opportunities. Moreover, GamStop monitors user activities and sometimes automatically blocks those without compulsive gambling problems. Although it happens rarely, players then have to debate for a long time to confirm they don’t suffer from addictive behaviours.

The Final Word

While GamStop has its advantages and disadvantages, this tool helps users cope with compulsive disorders. Therefore, implementing it into the video game industry can benefit many users, as it would be a safe guide for video gamers. Thousands of players cannot control their behaviours when launching an exciting title, and third-party support is exactly what they lack. Despite the controversies around self-exclusion, this solution is efficient for those desiring to get rid of their harmful habits.