FANTASIAN Neo Dimension release date announced

Square Enix has announced the release date for RPG FANTASIAN Neo Dimension at the latest PlayStation State of Play, and it’s coming on December 5th to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam).

If you pre-order you will get an in-game bonus called “the Vibran Secret Stone”, which gives an experience boost when equipped to a character. The release date was shared by the Final Fantasy series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, and we’ve got a new trailer, below, which you can check out.

The father of FINAL FANTASY, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and renowned composer Nobuo Uematsu return to deliver an original RPG story with FANTASIAN Neo Dimension. Experience an enhanced version of FANTASIAN, initially released for Apple Arcade in 2021, with brand-new features, including English and Japanese voiceovers and an additional difficulty option. PS5, Xbox Series X and PC versions of the game also offer 4K support. In FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, assume the role of Leo as he journeys to recover his memories and solve the mystery of a strange mechanical infection destroying his world. Experience an original and modern take on the beloved turn-based battle system, with a wealth of unique mechanics and strategic combat that shake up the classic RPG formula, and explore a multi-dimensional universe come to life set against the backdrop of over 150 charming hand-crafted dioramas.

It’s been a very busy year so far for RPGs, with the likes of Metaphor Re:Fantazio still to come, and Persona 3 Reload, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, among others that came earlier this year. Square Enix itself has Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven still to come before FANTASIAN hits in December, too, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth that was out earlier this year.

